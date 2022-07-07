Forecast: Morning rain likely, with another chance tonight

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 85, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Tonight, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Night skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. North northeast wind around 7 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.