Forecast: Morning rain likely, with another chance tonight

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 85, according to the National Weather Service.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Tonight, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
Night skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. North northeast wind around 7 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.
People are also reading…
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.