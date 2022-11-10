Forecast: Morning showers likely, temps to fall by 5 p.m.

Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

There is a slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and conditions will be breezy, with a southwest wind becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.

Temperatures will fall to around 41 by 5 p.m., setting up for cold conditions throughout the weekend.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 19.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and noon. Temperature falling to around 41 by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 24 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.