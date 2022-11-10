Forecast: Morning showers likely, temps to fall by 5 p.m.

Showers are likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
There is a slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and conditions will be breezy, with a southwest wind becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph.
Temperatures will fall to around 41 by 5 p.m., setting up for cold conditions throughout the weekend.
Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 19.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and noon. Temperature falling to around 41 by 5 p.m. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 24 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
People are also reading…
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 19. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 31.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34.