Forecast: Morning showers likely

Right now, the highest chances for fairly widespread and heavy precipitation after Saturday morning seem to be around Sunday night, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.