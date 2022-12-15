Forecast: Morning snow likely

Snow is likely today, mainly before 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be cloudy, with a high near 30.

Conditions will be blustery, with a west northwest wind and gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight will be cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery conditions will continue into the evening and there is a chance of flurries before midnight.

Temperatures will continue to drop this weekend, kicking off a period of colder than normal temperatures that will last until at least Christmas, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Still, conditions are expected to remain relatively dry. The weather service is tracking a potential system next Monday, but confidence is increasing that it will remain well to our south, according to the forecast discussion.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Snow likely, mainly before 9 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 30. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of flurries before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 18. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 10.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 30.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 20.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 23.