Forecast: Mostly cloudy, 20% chance of rain

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 83, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. and into the evening.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. North wind 3 to 5 mph.

Wednesday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88.