Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 40, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight's low will be around 30.

Conditions will remain fairly gloomy throughout the weekend, though temperatures should begin trending upward next week.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Saturday: Rain likely, possibly mixed with snow before 2 p.m., then a chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a southeast wind 17 to 22 mph becoming north northeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a northwest wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. North northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 21. North wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. South wind 15 to 17 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph.