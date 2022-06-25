Forecast: Mostly dry weather moves in for weekend

After the possibility of early morning storms, the weekend is shaping up to be warm and mostly sunny.

There will be a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight, there’s a 10% chance of rain before 8 p.m.

Otherwise, today begins dry weather, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Sunday looks “pleasant, under increasing clouds... and much drier air,” said the forecast discussion.

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 85. A south wind becomes north northwest in the afternoon, with gusts as high as 22 mph possible.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 59 and a north northwest wind.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. North northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. North northwest wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.