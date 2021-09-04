Forecast: Mostly sunny 3 day weekend

Today will be rather cool — for summer — before temps rise again on Sunday.

This morning will be cloudy before clearing later in the day, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. This afternoon, temps will climb into the upper 70s.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low of 57.

Sunday and Monday will have sunny skies with highs in the 80s.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 77. North wind 5 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Light south southwest wind.

Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.