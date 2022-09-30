Forecast: Mostly sunny and 77

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 77, according to the National Weather Service. There will be a south-southeast wind of 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 52 and a southeast wind of 7 to 11 mph.

Conditions remain dry, with a slight chance of showers predicted for Tuesday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South-southeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77. South-southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.