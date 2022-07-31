Forecast: Mostly sunny and 91

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 91, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 71.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 95. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Monday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 72.
Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 82.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 103.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 97.
Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.