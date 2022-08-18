Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm, chance of late night rain

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 84, according to the National Weather Service. A light south wind becomes south southwest at 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 64, and a south wind of 5 to 9 mph. There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 p.m.

Chances of rain will persist through Friday and Saturday, with temperatures in mid to low 80s forecast for the next week or so.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 11 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. South wind 5 to 9 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday night: A slight chance of thunderstorms before 7 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.