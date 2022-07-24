Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 87, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m.

There will be a bit of wind throughout the day, north northeast around 10 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 66. There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m.

This week has higher chances of rains and highs in the 80s.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. North northeast wind around 10 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Monday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.

Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85.