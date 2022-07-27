 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: Mostly sunny, high near 88

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 88 and light and variable winds, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. There is a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 1 a.m.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

