Forecast: Mostly sunny today with cooler temps
Forecast: Mostly sunny today with cooler temps

The upcoming forecast, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Southeast wind around 8 mph.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

