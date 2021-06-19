Forecast: Mostly sunny, weekend rain possible

A week of hot days breaks for rain this weekend.

Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 91, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. North northeast wind around 7 mph is expected, becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Later, showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. and evening skies will be mostly cloudy with a low of 72. East wind of 6 to 9 mph will become south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Between a quarter and half of an inch of rain is possible.

Evening showers will be followed by more sun, with a high of 95 expected Sunday. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph and there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. The chance of rain will continue into Sunday night and Monday morning.

Temperatures are expected to cool early next week, with highs expected to be in the 70s and 80s.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. North northeast wind around 7 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

