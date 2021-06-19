Forecast: Mostly sunny, weekend rain possible

A week of hot days breaks for rain this weekend.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 91, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. North northeast wind around 7 mph is expected, becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Later, showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. and evening skies will be mostly cloudy with a low of 72. East wind of 6 to 9 mph will become south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.
Between a quarter and half of an inch of rain is possible.
Evening showers will be followed by more sun, with a high of 95 expected Sunday. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph and there’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. The chance of rain will continue into Sunday night and Monday morning.
Temperatures are expected to cool early next week, with highs expected to be in the 70s and 80s.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91. North northeast wind around 7 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. East wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 10 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 59. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: A 20% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.