Forecast: Mostly sunny, windy

There is a small chance of rain Friday morning or early afternoon, and frost is expected Saturday morning.

The forecast, according to the National Weather Service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55. North northeast wind around 7 mph.

Friday night: Areas of frost after 5 a.m. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday: Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 47.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.