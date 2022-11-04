Forecast: Much needed rain is here, possible snow

Today’s temperature will fall to around 41 by 10 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are in today’s forecast, following overnight rain. Chance of precipitation is 80%, with new rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

A north wind of 13 to 15 mph will gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight’s low will be around 33, and the north wind will stick around at 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight will see rain showers before 5 a.m., then rain and snow showers likely early Saturday. Chance of precipitation is 80% and new snow accumulation of less than half an inch is possible.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Saturday: Rain and snow showers likely before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain showers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43. South wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Monday night: A chance of showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday: A chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 64.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 54.