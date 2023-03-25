Today will be partly sunny, with a high near 52, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

A 30% chance of rain is possible before 3 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow.

On Sunday, there is a chance of snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow, followed by a chance of rain after 1 p.m. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Wind gusts as high as 18 mph will be possible.

Highs next week will hover in the upper 40s, climbing midweek into the mid-50s. Chances of rain will be scattered throughout the week as well.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 52. North wind around 7 mph.

Tonight: A chance of rain before 3 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow between noon and 1 p.m., then a slight chance of rain after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. North wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday night: A slight chance of rain and snow before 11 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., then a slight chance of freezing rain after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A slight chance of freezing rain before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 47. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 10%.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. North wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. South southeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. East wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday: A chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Breezy, with a southeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.