Forecast: Nice days ahead

Those who like to get outdoors are in luck. Monday’s warm weather is carrying into the week, with today’s high topping out near 47, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be mostly sunny, with a calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Tonight will be mostly cloudy before gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Wednesday will also be nice, with partly sunny skies and a high near 39. Conditions could be windy, with gusts as high as 18 mph. On Wednesday night, there is a chance of rain and snow.

Thursday will be colder, with temperatures expected to warm back up for the weekend.

“Over the course of the weekend, dry and mild weather is expected to settle in, spoiling the area with highs in the 40s and 50s,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 27. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 39. North wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. North northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Monday: A slight chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 45.