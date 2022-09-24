Forecast: Nice days with 'abundant sunshine'

Today will be sunny, with a high near 81, according to the National Weather Service.

Following some rain Friday, the remainder of the forecast into the weekend and through next week looks dry, the weather service said in its forecast discussion. “Temperatures rebound nicely into the upper 70s to lower 80s Saturday,” it read.

A light west wind becomes west northwest and breezy, at 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 55 and a north northwest wind around 6 mph.

“Those northwesterly winds give us just a slight cooling for Sunday with highs in the lower to mid 70s, but still a very nice day with abundant sunshine,” the forecast discussion said.

Highs will move back down slightly, forecast at 74 for Sunday and in the mid to lower 70s through midweek next week.

“The upcoming week looks very pleasant with daytime highs mostly in the the upper 60s to mid 70s through Wednesday, and then the mid to upper 70s Thursday and Friday,” said the discussion.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. Light west wind becoming west northwest 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 74. Northwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 47.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 46.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 46.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74.