Forecast: Nice for November

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.