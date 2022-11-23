Forecast: Nice for November

Today will be nice — mostly sunny, with a high near 53. There will be some wind, with gusts as high as 20 mph possible.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Northwest wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 47.
People are also reading…
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 28.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.