Forecast: Nice stretch of summer weather

The remainder of the forcast for this week is mostly dry, with above normal temperatures in the mid 80s to lower 90s, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Most days look to be sunny and warm through the weekend. Even though we could use some more rain, it will overall be a very nice stretch of summer weather right on through Labor Day, the forecast discussion said.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 59. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind around 6 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89.