 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Forecast: Nice three-day stretch

  • 0
010922-cbn-news-wxwild

Juvenile and adult bald eagles take turns feasting on a Canada goose carcass on the frozen waters of Lake Manawa on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s are expected today. Praise be.

It’s a welcome warmup in the metro area, with the National Weather Service predicting a high around 52. Some wind — gusts up to 18 mph, included — is possible. Morning temps will start in the 20s before climbing to around 37 by 11 a.m. Expect the high to hit around 2 p.m.

The evening low is 28, with light winds.

Wednesday and Thursday have similar highs.

It’ll be around 49 on Wednesday, with wind similar to today and a low around 30. The high on Thursday is around 48, with a low around 30.

The high for Friday is around 40, though there’s a slight chance of snow in the morning and then again in the evening. In between, when temps rise, there’s a chance of rain.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

People are also reading…

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind around 6 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday: A slight chance of snow before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 11 a.m. and noon, then a chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Friday night: A slight chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 8 p.m. and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

M.L.King Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

No progress in Russia-US talks over Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert