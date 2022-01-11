Forecast: Nice three-day stretch

Temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s are expected today. Praise be.

It’s a welcome warmup in the metro area, with the National Weather Service predicting a high around 52. Some wind — gusts up to 18 mph, included — is possible. Morning temps will start in the 20s before climbing to around 37 by 11 a.m. Expect the high to hit around 2 p.m.

The evening low is 28, with light winds.

Wednesday and Thursday have similar highs.

It’ll be around 49 on Wednesday, with wind similar to today and a low around 30. The high on Thursday is around 48, with a low around 30.

The high for Friday is around 40, though there’s a slight chance of snow in the morning and then again in the evening. In between, when temps rise, there’s a chance of rain.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 52. South wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind around 6 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday: A slight chance of snow before 11 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow between 11 a.m. and noon, then a chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Friday night: A slight chance of rain and snow before 8 p.m., then a slight chance of snow between 8 p.m. and midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

M.L.King Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.