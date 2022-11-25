Forecast: Nice weather continues

Today will be sunny, with a high near 52, according to the national weather service. A calm wind becomes southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Lows will hover in the 40s and 50s this weekend, and there is a 40% chance of rain on Saturday night.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 54. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday night: A 40% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: A slight chance of rain before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.