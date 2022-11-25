Forecast: Nice weather continues

Today will be sunny, with a high near 52, according to the national weather service. A calm wind becomes southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 31.
Lows will hover in the 40s and 50s this weekend, and there is a 40% chance of rain on Saturday night.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 52. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. South wind 6 to 8 mph.
Saturday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 54. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday night: A 40% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Tuesday: A slight chance of rain before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.
Tuesday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.