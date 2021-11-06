 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Nice weekend on tap for metro area
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Nice weekend on tap for metro area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A nice little weekend is in store for the Council Bluffs metro area.

The high today is 68, according to the National Weather Service. Temps will be in the 40s and 50s in the morning before hitting the 60s around 2 p.m. or earlier.

The low tonight is 48.

Sunday's high is 69, with wind speeds up to 20 mph. The low tonight is 46.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South wind around 9 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday: A chance of rain after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Wednesday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Veterans Day: A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Thursday night: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Friday: A slight chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Kenosha officer says he told supporters to 'go home' during 2020 unrest

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert