Forecast: Nice weekend on tap for metro area

A nice little weekend is in store for the Council Bluffs metro area.

The high today is 68, according to the National Weather Service. Temps will be in the 40s and 50s in the morning before hitting the 60s around 2 p.m. or earlier.

The low tonight is 48.

Sunday's high is 69, with wind speeds up to 20 mph. The low tonight is 46.

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. South wind around 9 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 46. South wind 5 to 8 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.