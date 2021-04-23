 Skip to main content
Forecast: Nice weekend weather
Forecast: Nice weekend weather

A nice little weekend.

That’s what’s in store for the metro area. Today’s high is 61, with partial sun and low wind speeds, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The low tonight is 40.

Saturday will be 59, with wind speeds around 11 mph and as high as 21. The low is 40.

Sunday’s even better, with a high of 70 and low of 55.

And, looking ahead to early next week, the high on Monday is 82.

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming north after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 59. North northwest wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 60. Breezy.

