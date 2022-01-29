Forecast: Nice winter weekend

A nice winter weekend is in store for the metro area.

The high today is around 49, with sunny skies and wind speeds up to 16 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service. Morning temps will be in the 20s before quickly climbing.

The evening low is around 22.

Sunday’s high is around 39, with a low around 27. And the high on Monday is around 52.

There’s a chance of snow on Tuesday.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 49. South wind 5 to 11 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 22. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 39. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. South wind 6 to 9 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Tuesday night: A chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Wednesday: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 13.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 22.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.