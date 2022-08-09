Forecast: Nicest day of the rest of the week

Today (and Monday) will be the nicest two days of the week, the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion. Skies will be sunny, with a high near 89.

Tonight will be clear, with a low around 64.

Unfortunately, Sunday night’s brief downpours were likely the last significant rain for the next several days, the forecast discussion said. The next potential for rain appears to be next Sunday into Monday, but even then the models remain in disagreement as to whether or not we will actually get measurable precipitation.

With the dry conditions come the return of warmer temperatures. Highs will bounce back into the 90s by Wednesday, and remain there through the weekend. Saturday looks to be the hottest day, with highs soaring into the upper 90s.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.