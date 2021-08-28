Forecast: Overnight rain tonight into Sunday

Rain chances for today from forecasted earlier in the week have shifted to the overnight hours and into Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight, predominantly after 2 a.m. The high today is 92, with wind gusts up to 20 mph possible.

The low tonight is 71. The chance of overnight rain is 70%.

Rain chances dip to 30% on Sunday morning. The high will be 84, with a low of 67.

There’s a 30% chance of overnight rain on Sunday into Monday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Low around 71. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.