Forecast: Overnight rain tonight into Sunday

Rain chances for today from forecasted earlier in the week have shifted to the overnight hours and into Sunday.
According to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, showers and thunderstorms are likely tonight, predominantly after 2 a.m. The high today is 92, with wind gusts up to 20 mph possible.
The low tonight is 71. The chance of overnight rain is 70%.
Rain chances dip to 30% on Sunday morning. The high will be 84, with a low of 67.
There’s a 30% chance of overnight rain on Sunday into Monday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 2 a.m. Low around 71. South wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.