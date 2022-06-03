Forecast: Overnight showers possible

A perfect summer day will make way for potential weekend showers.

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 81, according to the National Weather Service. A calm wind becomes south around 6 mph this afternoon.

Tonight, a slight chance of showers between 1 and 4 a.m., with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms possible after 4 a.m. Skies will be partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Heading into the weekend, showers are likely Saturday afternoon and are also possible Sunday.

Right now, the highest chances for precipitation seem to be on Saturday, Sunday night and then from Tuesday night into Wednesday, the weather service said its forecast discussion.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers between 1 and 4 a.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Monday: A chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Monday night: A chance of showers, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.