Snow is expected to fall overnight, continuing into this morning, mainly before 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The chance of precipitation is 60%, with morning snow accumulations of less than a half inch possible.

Skies are expected to remain cloudy through mid-morning followed by gradual clearing and a high near 28. A north wind will gust as high as 26 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 9.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Snow likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 28. North wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 9. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 35. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 24.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.