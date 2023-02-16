Snow is expected to fall overnight, continuing into this morning, mainly before 10 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.
The chance of precipitation is 60%, with morning snow accumulations of less than a half inch possible.
Skies are expected to remain cloudy through mid-morning followed by gradual clearing and a high near 28. A north wind will gust as high as 26 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 9.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Snow likely, mainly before 10 a.m. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 28. North wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 9. North northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 35. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 24.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Tuesday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.