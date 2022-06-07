Forecast: Partly sunny, chance of rain

A chance of rain seems to be the theme this week.

Today will be partly sunny, with a high near 78 and a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Chances of rain are expected to ease up Wednesday before returning on Thursday and Friday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday night: Showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.