Forecast: Partly sunny, following 'abnormally dry' June

Today will be partly sunny, with a high near 85, according to the National Weather Service.

Iowa’s June precipitation was 3.75 inches, 1.51 inches below normal for the month, according to the latest Water Summary Update, provided July 7 by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The report is prepared by technical staff from Iowa DNR, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, IIHR—Hydroscience and Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.

An area of extreme drought returned to Iowa for the first time since August 2021, and drought conditions were deteriorating as the month ended.

Abnormally dry conditions were reported in the southeastern corner of Pottawattamie County, as well as in Cass and Montgomery counties, and the eastern quarter of Mills County.

“June rainfall in Iowa was below normal for the third month in a row. While we saw improvement in May, that changed in June, especially in northwest Iowa, where some locations are more than 8 inches short of rainfall for the year,” said Tim Hall, DNR’s coordinator of hydrology resources. “Unfortunately, average monthly precipitation decreases as we move through summer into fall, but there is still an opportunity to improve conditions throughout the rest of the year.”

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 67.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. North wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 88.