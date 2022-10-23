Forecast: Patchy blowing dust this afternoon

Today will be sunny, with an unseasonable high near 87, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions will be windy, with patchy blowing dust after 1 p.m. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

The dust will likely blow into the night. Expect increasing clouds, with a low around 52. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy blowing dust after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 87. Windy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy blowing dust before 1 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 52. Windy, with a south wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. West wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 59.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Thursday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.