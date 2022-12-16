Forecast: Patchy blowing snow today

There will be patchy blowing snow today between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be mostly cloudy and conditions will be blustery, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The high will be near 26.

Temperatures will continue to drop throughout the weekend.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy blowing snow between 10am and 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Blustery, with a west northwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 9.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 27.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 20.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 18.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.