Forecast: Patchy fog, then sunny

The National Weather Service predicts “very quiet weather Saturday, with fair skies, highs in the upper 80s and light southeasterly surface winds,” according to its forecast discussion.

Patchy fog is expected before 8 a.m., but skies will otherwise be sunny, with a high near 85.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Hotter temperatures are expected Sunday, with a potential for thundersorms Sunday evening.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 93.