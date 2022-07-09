 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Forecast: Patchy fog, then sunny

  • 0
070922-cbn-news-weather-p1

Kids splash around on Curtis Street near Avenue F during a Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party on Thursday, July 7, 2022. The parties run from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday this summer and are held in a different location around the city each time. Council Bluffs Water Works provides the water and the local Centris Federal Credit Union brings free frozen treats for the kids. The next hydrant party will be held at North 17th Street and Avenue F on July 12. The entire schedule can be found at councilbluffs-ia.gov.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

The National Weather Service predicts “very quiet weather Saturday, with fair skies, highs in the upper 80s and light southeasterly surface winds,” according to its forecast discussion.

Patchy fog is expected before 8 a.m., but skies will otherwise be sunny, with a high near 85.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Hotter temperatures are expected Sunday, with a potential for thundersorms Sunday evening.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy fog before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85. East southeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Sunday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

People are also reading…

Monday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Shinzo Abe, powerful former Japan PM, leaves divided legacy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert