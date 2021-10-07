 Skip to main content
Forecast: Pleasant days continue in metro area
Forecast: Pleasant days continue in metro area

More of the same today, weather-wise.

The high today is 75, with a low of 59, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service predicts temperatures will be in the 60s this morning before creeping up in the afternoon. Friday and Saturday bring temps in the low 80s.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 80. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday night: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Monday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

