Forecast: Pleasant fall weather continues in Bluffs

ABOVE: Matt Brophy of Cedar Rapids putts on the 14th hole while disc golfing at Iowa Western Community College on Thursday. Brophy is a native of Council Bluffs and a member of the Thomas Jefferson High School Class 0f 2014, and he’s back in town for the wedding of his friend and classmate Clayton Starner this weekend. BOTTOM LEFT: Brophy, right, watches as Starner, left, putts on the 14th hole while disc golfing. BOTTOM RIGHT: Starner of Fayetteville, N.C., tees off on the 14th hole.
Matt Brophy of Cedar Rapids, right, watches as Clayton Starner of Fayetteville, N.C., left, putts on the 14th hole while disc golfing at Iowa Western Community College on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The two are natives of Council Bluffs and members of the Thomas Jefferson High School Class 0f 2014, and they’re back in town for Starner’s wedding this weekend.
Clayton Starner of Fayetteville, N.C., tees off on the 14th hole while disc golfing at Iowa Western Community College on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. Starner is a native of Council Bluffs and a member of the Thomas Jefferson High School Class 0f 2014, and he’s back in town for his wedding this weekend.
A black squirrel climbs a tree on the disc golf course at Iowa Western Community College on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021.
Fall weather continues today, with a high of 64 and sunny skies.
The National Weather Service forecasts some west wind at 5 to 9 mph with gusts as high as 17 mph. Morning temps will be in the 40s before climbing to 56 by noon.
The low tonight is 43 with calm winds.
Sunday brings warmer weather, with a high of 72, sunshine and light winds. The low is 49.
Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 43. Calm wind.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 49.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.