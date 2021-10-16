Forecast: Pleasant fall weather continues in Bluffs

Fall weather continues today, with a high of 64 and sunny skies.

The National Weather Service forecasts some west wind at 5 to 9 mph with gusts as high as 17 mph. Morning temps will be in the 40s before climbing to 56 by noon.

The low tonight is 43 with calm winds.

Sunday brings warmer weather, with a high of 72, sunshine and light winds. The low is 49.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 64. West wind 5 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 43. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 49.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 73.