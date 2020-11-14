Forecast: Pleasant temperatures likely this weekend

The continuing pleasant fall weather should make for a good weekend to attend to some yard work — or even put up holiday decorations.

Today and Sunday will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s, the National Weather Service reported. Next week looks to be just as pleasant with sunny skies and temps in the low- to mid-50s on Monday and Tuesday.

The upcoming forecast according to the weather service, includes:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. South southeast wind 10 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 35. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 50. West northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.