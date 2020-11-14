Forecast: Pleasant temperatures likely this weekend

Canada geese take to the water at Big Lake Park on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The quiet morning at the lake provided various waterfowl a chance to get some sun, take a swim and spread their wings.
Ring-billed gulls gather on the dock at Big Lake Park on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The quiet morning at the lake provided various waterfowl a chance to get some sun, take a swim and spread their wings.
Ring-billed gulls fish without a license at Big Lake Park on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The quiet morning at the lake provided various waterfowl a chance to get some sun, take a swim and spread their wings.
Canada geese swim in the background as ring-billed gulls gather on the dock at Big Lake Park on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The quiet morning at the lake provided various waterfowl a chance to get some sun, take a swim and spread their wings.
Canada geese, ring-billed gulls and some ducks inhabit Big Lake Park on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The quiet morning at the lake provided various waterfowl a chance to get some sun, take a swim and spread their wings.
Ring-billed gulls gather on the dock at Big Lake Park on Friday. The quiet morning at the lake provided various waterfowl a chance to get some sun, take a swim and spread their wings.
The continuing pleasant fall weather should make for a good weekend to attend to some yard work — or even put up holiday decorations.
Today and Sunday will see mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the 50s, the National Weather Service reported. Next week looks to be just as pleasant with sunny skies and temps in the low- to mid-50s on Monday and Tuesday.
The upcoming forecast according to the weather service, includes:
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. South southeast wind 10 to 16 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 35. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 50. West northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 55.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.