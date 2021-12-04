 Skip to main content
Forecast: Pleasant weekend before cooldown
Forecast: Pleasant weekend before cooldown

120421-cbn-news-wxwild

A picturesque sunset is seen behind artist Ed Carpenter’s “Gateway” installation as traffic moves along the West Broadway viaduct bridge on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Pleasant weather continues through the weekend, before a cooldown on Monday.

The high today is around 46, according to the National Weather Service. Not as warm as it had been previous days, but better than the high of 32 looming on Monday.

Expect some wind today, with gusts up to 17 mph. Morning temps will be in the 30s before warming up to the high in the 1 to 4 p.m. hour. The low tonight is around 35 with increasing cloud cover.

The high Sunday is 54, with wind gusts up to 30 mph. The low is around 24.

Monday’s aforementioned high is around 32, with a low of 23. Tuesday brings a chance of snow.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. North northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 35. South southeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 18 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Blustery.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

