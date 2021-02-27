Forecast: Possibilities for rain and snow today, overnight

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area may see some rain this afternoon, continuing overnight.

Today, highs will be on the lower 50s with mostly sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A 30% chance of rain moves into the are after 5 p.m. with southeast winds gusting as high as 21 mph at times.

Tonight, rain may turn into a snow mix after 11 p.m. before turning to all snow after 1 a.m. A low of 28 is expected with mostly cloudy skies.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of rain, mainly after 5 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Southeast wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of rain before 11 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., then a slight chance of snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. South wind 6 to 14 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.