Forecast: Possibility of 1 to 3 inches of snow today

Temps continue to fall today with only a high of 9 expected by this afternoon.

Wind chills could be as low as -15 throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Snow this morning could leave 1 to 3 inches of snow in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Tonight will have a low of -1 with a 30% chance of snow.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Snow, mainly before noon. High near 9. Wind chill values as low as -15. East wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight: A 30% chance of snow, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1. Wind chill values as low as -14. East wind 6 to 8 mph.

Monday: A 30% chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 8. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -10.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 9.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -5.