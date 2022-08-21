Forecast: Possible fog Sunday morning gives way to quiet weather

It’s not quite Pumpkin Spice Latte season, but the weather’s nice enough that dreaming of fall foliage and haunted houses easily could be forgiven.

Sunday’s forecast is for a high near 83 in Council Bluffs with a north wind blowing 3 to 7 mph, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance of patchy fog between 3 and 9 a.m.

“Once any fog burns off Sunday morning, the region can expect quiet weather,” according to the NWS Omaha/Valley area forecast.

In the evening, look for a mostly clear sky with a low around 59 and a northeastern wind around 6 mph that should become calm around midnight.

Monday should be sunny with a high near 85 and a light east wind. Monday evening is expected to be mostly clear with a low around 62 along with an east wind around 6 mph until midnight.

Tuesday’s forecast is sunny with a high near 88, followed by a mostly clear night with a low around 65.

Wednesday is slated for sunny weather with a high near 90 and a low around 66 with partly cloudy conditions in the evening hours.

Thursday should be mostly sunny with a high near 89. Thursday night brings a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a partly cloudy sky and a low around 65.

Friday also features a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms all day. Daytime should be mostly sunny with a high near 84 followed by a mostly cloudy night sky with a low around 65.

Saturday brings a chance of showers and thunderstorms.