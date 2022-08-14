Forecast: Potential for rain overnight

Today will be mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 90, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 90. East northeast wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind 7 to 9 mph.

Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 85.

Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 85.