Forecast: Quiet weather continues

Quiet weather continues across the region, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast discussion.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 72, according to the weather service. A south-southeast wind of 8 to 15 mph could gust as high as 24 mph at times.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 53. The south-southeast wind will stick around at 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Warmer temperatures and continued dry conditions continue into the weekend with highs in the upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday, the forecast discussion said.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 72. South-southeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South-southeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. South-southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South-southeast wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.