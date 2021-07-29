Forecast: Rain and cool temps on the way

After days of high temperatures — and even higher heat indexes — today will still be hot. But the high is only 94, so a slight reprieve from the high 90s and heat advisory earlier in the week.

And there’s likely rain on the way, and with it some cooler temps. There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight into Friday, where chances increase to 40% during the day, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. And Friday overnight into Saturday there’s a 70% chance of rain that decreases to 40% Saturday morning and early afternoon.

The low today is 70. Friday’s high is 86, with a low of 70, according to the weather service.

And on Saturday the high is 84, with a low of 65.

Here’s the forecast from the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

