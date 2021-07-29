Forecast: Rain and cool temps on the way

After days of high temperatures — and even higher heat indexes — today will still be hot. But the high is only 94, so a slight reprieve from the high 90s and heat advisory earlier in the week.
And there’s likely rain on the way, and with it some cooler temps. There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight into Friday, where chances increase to 40% during the day, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. And Friday overnight into Saturday there’s a 70% chance of rain that decreases to 40% Saturday morning and early afternoon.
The low today is 70. Friday’s high is 86, with a low of 70, according to the weather service.
And on Saturday the high is 84, with a low of 65.
Here’s the forecast from the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. East southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85.