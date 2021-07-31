Forecast: Rain and smoke

DES MOINES (AP) — An air quality alert was issued for most of Iowa on Friday as smoke from Canadian wildfires drifts south, bringing high, unhealthy air particulates with it.
The air quality index showed the state’s air was unhealthy for sensitive groups, including those with asthma and heart and lung diseases. Children and older residents could also be affected.
Iowa health officials said residents should stay inside as much as possible and limit physical activities outdoors. Residents were also advised to keep windows closed and air conditioning on. The alert was in effect until late Friday afternoon, when the haze was expected to begin clearing.
More smoke from wildfires was expected to roll into the area after 1 p.m. and last until around 10 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.
The high today is 83, with showers and thunderstorms from overnight Friday expected to last until around 7 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 80%.
The low tonight is 62.
Sunday’s high is 82, with wind gusting up to 17 mph. The low Sunday is 59.
Here’s the full forecast from the weather service:
Today: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 a.m. Widespread smoke, mainly after 1 p.m. High near 83. North northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Widespread smoke before 10 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North wind 5 to 7 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 59. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 60.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Thursday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.