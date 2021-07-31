Forecast: Rain and smoke

DES MOINES (AP) — An air quality alert was issued for most of Iowa on Friday as smoke from Canadian wildfires drifts south, bringing high, unhealthy air particulates with it.

The air quality index showed the state’s air was unhealthy for sensitive groups, including those with asthma and heart and lung diseases. Children and older residents could also be affected.

Iowa health officials said residents should stay inside as much as possible and limit physical activities outdoors. Residents were also advised to keep windows closed and air conditioning on. The alert was in effect until late Friday afternoon, when the haze was expected to begin clearing.

More smoke from wildfires was expected to roll into the area after 1 p.m. and last until around 10 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

The high today is 83, with showers and thunderstorms from overnight Friday expected to last until around 7 a.m. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

The low tonight is 62.

Sunday’s high is 82, with wind gusting up to 17 mph. The low Sunday is 59.

Here’s the full forecast from the weather service: