Forecast: Rain and snow likely

Models continue to advertise a wintry event over the region beginning early Thursday morning, the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion.

Today: Rain, snow, and freezing rain likely before 11 a.m., then rain and snow likely between 11 a.m. and noon, then rain after noon. High near 37. East wind 6 to 8 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight: Rain likely before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 31. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight.

Saturday: A 20% chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday: A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Monday night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35. Breezy.