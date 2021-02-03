Forecast: Rain and snow tonight, low temps for the weekend

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see fog again this morning, but highs will climb into the 40s by the afternoon.

Rain is expected overnight, with a low of 29, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Rain will begin to mix with snow around 5 a.m., and only snow is expected after 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Highs will begin to drop near the end of the week — Saturday has a high of 13 predicted.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 42. South wind 10 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Rain likely after midnight, mixing with snow after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday: Snow likely, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 7 a.m., then gradually ending. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Windy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.