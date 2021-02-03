 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: Rain and snow tonight, low temps for the weekend
0 comments
top story

Forecast: Rain and snow tonight, low temps for the weekend

{{featured_button_text}}
APAAIA0203.indd

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area will see fog again this morning, but highs will climb into the 40s by the afternoon.

Rain is expected overnight, with a low of 29, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Rain will begin to mix with snow around 5 a.m., and only snow is expected after 7 a.m. on Thursday.

Highs will begin to drop near the end of the week — Saturday has a high of 13 predicted.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy fog before 11 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 42. South wind 10 to 14 mph.

Tonight: Rain likely after midnight, mixing with snow after 5 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday: Snow likely, possibly mixed with rain, becoming all snow after 7 a.m., then gradually ending. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Windy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Blustery, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 7 to 12 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Saturday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 13.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -5.

Sunday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 10.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 11.

Monday night: A slight chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 13.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert