Forecast: Rain chance breaks up weekend heat

Today will be sunny, with a high near 95, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 95.

Chances of rain on Saturday and Sunday will break up the weeklong heat wave, with temperatures early next week in the 80s.

There is potential for a heat advisory on Saturday, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 95. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers between 1 and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.