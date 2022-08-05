Forecast: Rain chance breaks up weekend heat

Today will be sunny, with a high near 95, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 95.
Chances of rain on Saturday and Sunday will break up the weeklong heat wave, with temperatures early next week in the 80s.
There is potential for a heat advisory on Saturday, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 95. South southeast wind 5 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 75. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers between 1 and 4 p.m., then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. South wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.